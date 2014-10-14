UN chief slams ‘provocations’ in Jerusalem

Ban Ki-moon condemns “repeated provocations” at holy sites after Israeli police again clash with protesters.

N chief Ban Ki-moon has spoken out against “provocations” at Jerusalem’s holy sites, hours after Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters near al-Aqsa mosque.

“I am… deeply concerned by repeated provocations at the holy sites in Jerusalem. These only inflame tensions and must stop,” he said at a joint news conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Ramallah

Ten people were reported injured earlier on Monday when Israeli forces confronted demonstrators protesting against Orthodox Jews entering the al-Aqsa complex to celebrate the festival of Sukkot.