Taliban executes woman over espionage charges in Kunar

Taliban militants have murdered a young woman over espionage charges in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

According to local government officials, the woman was accused of spying foe American forces and was shot dead by Taliban militants inside her residence.

Provincial police chief, Gen. Abdul Habib Syed Khel confirmed that the woman was killed late Sunday night in Sarkano district.

Gen. Syed Khel added further that the security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said the husband of the deceased woman was also kidnapped by Taliban militants and there are no reports so far regarding his fate.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the incident as of yet.

Kunar is among the volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where anti-government armed militants are active in the various districts. Khaama press