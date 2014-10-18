Suicide bomber targets Afghan forces convoy in Helmand

A suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Afghan national army (ANA) and Afghan police forces in southern Helmand province.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Greshk district.

Preliminary reports suggest at least four Afghan police forces were martyred and two others were injured following the attack, an Afghan army official said.

In the meantime, provincial governor spokesman, Omar Zwak said at least two policemen were martyred following the attack.

Zwak further added that the suicide bomber rammed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) into the convoy of the Afghan security forces.

He said at least five Afghan national army(ANA) soldiers were also injured following the suicide attack.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident. Khaama Press