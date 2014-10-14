Second blast in Kabul leaves at least 22 people injured

At least 22 people were injured following an explosion in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Monday, local officials said.

The incident took place around 9:30 am local time following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in a crowded market.

District administrative chief, Abdul Sami Sharifi, said the IED was planted near a mosque and an investigation has been launched regarding the incident.

No group, inlcuding the Taliban militants, has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Taliban militants frequently use improvised explosive device (EID) as the weapon of their choice to target Afghan and coalition security forces.

This comes as at least one person was killed and three others were injured following a suicide attack in Pul-e-Charkhi area early Monday morning. Khaama press