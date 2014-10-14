France grants 10 million Euros for Bamyan, Wardak

BAMYAN (Pajhwok): The government of France donated 10 million Euros on Monday for agriculture, environmental, and administrative up-lift projects in central Bamyan and Wardak provinces.

Jean Michael Marlaud, the French Ambassador in Kabul told a press conference about his latest trip to Bamyan. He added that the fund was aimed at bringing positive changes to the lives of people.

He noted that the international community has granted more funds to Afghanistan than those actually utilized, and that transparency in the use of this fund was important for the people and the government of France. He added that efforts would be made to ensure the money is used transparently.

The French Ambassador told Pajhwok Afghan News (PAN) the funds would be utilized in Bamyan and Wardak provinces during three years to come. Its aim is to improve the way farming is done, develop solar power panels and green houses, and provide professional training to government servants, he said.

Haider Ali Ahmadi, a member of the provincial council in Bamyan, said on the occasion that previously much of the foreign aid was wasted on non-productive seminars, etc. He expressed hope that the latest aid would prove useful in bringing positive change.