Deadly Taliban ambush in Sar-e-Pul

At least 22 members of the Afghan National Security Forces have been killed in a Taliban ambush and seven others kidnapped by the armed group in a mountainous region in northern Afghanistan, an official has said.

Taliban fighters attacked a convoy carrying Afghan security forces on Monday, killing 22 soldiers and police, kidnapping seven, and injuring eight others.

“Twelve army and police vehicles are totally destroyed,” Governor Abdul Jabar Haqbeen told the Reuters news agency.

The attack happened in the mountainous Laghman Valley in Sar-e-Pul province, as security officers travelled to reinforce colleagues in another district.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks against Afghan security forces in a bid to undermine the Western-backed government as foreign combat troops prepare to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of the year.