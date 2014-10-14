Acting ministers may not stay idle: Abdullah

KABUL: Chairing his maiden Cabinet meeting as Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah on Monday asked the acting ministers not to halt in the discharge of the responsibilities in their current capacity until new ministers were appointed.

“After formation of the unity government, you have turned into acting ministers but it does not mean to stop working,” he told the meeting. Abdullah said deserving people should be served continuously.

The presidency has hinted at the formation of a new cabinet within a month’s time, directing the ministers to continue in acting capacity without executive powers.

Abdullah said that people had placed their hopes with him and acknowledged the election process had influenced every sphere of life. He added that the government administration should not be undermined.

He announced that the ministers would meet weekly at his office and monthly at the Presidential Palace. Abdullah once again highlighted the importance of cordial relations with neighbouring countries and the international community.

Besides other matters, the ministers briefed the CEO about the paucity of funds, progress in the distribution of food aid to disaster-hit provinces, maintenance of the Salang highway, counter-terrorism measures and preparations for the London and SARC conferences.

Abdullah’s deputies Khan Muhammad, and Muhammad Muhaqqiq were also present at the meeting. (Pajhwok)