Abdullah underlines election reforms

KABUL: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday stressed the need for reforms in the electoral system, saying the next five years offered a great chance of bringing prosperity to the country.

Addressing influential figures from northern Balkh province at his residence, Dr. Abdullah said, people wanted respect for their rights, rule of law, proper services, good governance.

The masses also desired a sustained fight against the scourge of corruption, he said, promising the new government would do all it could to deal with the challenges and meet public demands.

Strenuous efforts were needed by the government to achieve stability and win public support, Abdullah believed. “The first priority for people is security, jobs, attention and human rights, including the rights of women.”

Afghanistan had opened a new chapter in its political history and the new government’s formation was a major step toward meeting people’s demands, the ex-foreign minister said, insisting for the first time a government had been established based on voter support.

He emphasized on reforming the electoral system and said that parliamentary and district council elections would take place soon. The elections would be conducted under a reformed system, the CEO concluded. (Pajhwok)