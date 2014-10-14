Suicide bomber targets Afghan forces convoy in Helmand

Suicide bomber targets Afghan forces convoy in Helmand

A suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Afghan national army (ANA) and Afghan police forces in southern Helmand province. According to the local government officials, the inciden ...

Abdullah underlines election reforms

Abdullah underlines election reforms

  KABUL: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday stressed the need for reforms in the electoral system, saying the next five years offered a great chan ...

Istanbul, Kabul ink strategic cooperation pact

Istanbul, Kabul ink strategic cooperation pact

KABUL: Turkey and Afghanistan on Saturday signed a strategic cooperation agreement, paving the ground for more robust trade and investment links between the two countries. Presiden ...

UN Chief Decries Gaza’s Vast Destruction

UN Chief Decries Gaza’s Vast Destruction

GAZA CITY— U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon lamented the vast destruction in Gaza as he visited the area on Tuesday for the first time since the war, urging a speedy reconstructi ...

Tehran Optimistic Ahead of New Nuclear Talks

Tehran Optimistic Ahead of New Nuclear Talks

Iran is heading into a new round of nuclear negotiations with the United States and Europe on Tuesday with new-found confidence from President Hassan Rouhani that a settlement "can ...

Ebola crisis: Outbreak death toll rises to 4,447 says WHO

Ebola crisis: Outbreak death toll rises to 4,447 says WHO

The death toll from the Ebola virus outbreak has risen to 4,447, with the large majority of victims in West Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. WHO assistant director ...

North Korea leader returns – with a limp

North Korea leader returns – with a limp

State media shows Kim Jong-un, using a cane, visiting residential area and science institution after six-week absence. Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader, has visited a housing deve ...

Editorial

Would the President’s Plans Meet Resistance?

Would the President’s Plans Meet Resistance?

President Ashraf Ghani has promised extensive reforms after he took over the power from former president Hamid Karzai last month. With his pledges, public expectations from the president have been high. However, there are relatively considerable levels of skepticisms over his hasty moves in issuing decrees among the people. There are stories about the president’s day-to-day activities which indicate he is taking drastic actions to bring reforms and fight corruption. Many of what are said about president Ahmadzai’s measures for overseeing low-level offices and security departments are not confirmed by the media or the offici more ...

October 14, 2014

Opinion

First Lady Rula Ghani aims to elevate Afghanistan’s women

First Lady Rula Ghani aims to elevate Afghanistan’s women

By: Ali M. Latifi As the wife of the newly elected president, Rula Ghani stands to be the first publicly visible wife of an Afghan leader in nearly a century. But unlike her most direct antecedent — Queen Soraya, who along with her husband, King Amanullah, ruled Afghanistan from 1919 to 1929 — she has no intention of drastically upending Afghan social norms. Instead, Rula Ghani, a Lebanese Maronite Christian in a predominantly Muslim nation, wants to provide support for every "woman who wants to better herself and improve her standard of living within the [societal] context she is living now." Though Afghan women have regai more ...

October 12, 2014

Afghanistan

Suicide bomber targets Afghan forces convoy in Helmand

Suicide bomber targets Afghan forces convoy in Helmand

A suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Afghan national army (ANA) and Afghan police forces in southern Helmand province. According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Greshk district. Preliminary reports suggest at least four Afghan police forces were martyred and two others were injured following the attack, an Afghan army official said. In the meantime, provincial governor spokesman, Omar Zwak said at least two policemen were martyred following the attack. Zwak further added that the suicide bomber rammed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) into the convoy more ...

October 18, 2014

World

Istanbul, Kabul ink strategic cooperation pact

Istanbul, Kabul ink strategic cooperation pact

KABUL: Turkey and Afghanistan on Saturday signed a strategic cooperation agreement, paving the ground for more robust trade and investment links between the two countries. Presidents Dr. Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai and Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced signing the pact at a joint news conference after formal talks at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Both leaders told reporters the accord envisaged greater Turkish investment in Afghanistan’s vast mining sector. The two sides will also cooperate in areas of defence, agriculture, health, reconstruction and culture. Erdogan told a questioner that his country would focus on long-term fu more ...

October 18, 2014

Sports

Messi Deserves Real Madrid Tribute, Says Zubizarreta

Messi Deserves Real Madrid Tribute, Says Zubizarreta

Barcelona director Andoni Zubizarreta believes Lionel Messi would deserve recognition from the Real Madrid crowd if he breaks La Liga's goal record in the Clasico. Messi is just two goals short of equalling Telmo Zarra's record of 251 goals in Spain's top flight and could potentially surpass the tally should he score against Madrid on October 25. The LFP have suggested Messi could be honoured at the Santiago Bernabeu should he break the record by scoring in the Clasico at the end of the month, and Zubizarreta - who watched the Madrid fans give a standing ovation to Ronaldinho during Barcelona's 3-0 win in 2005 - feels it wo more ...

October 13, 2014

Sci-Tech

Hypothetical New Cosmological Model Known as Higgsogenesis

Hypothetical New Cosmological Model Known as Higgsogenesis

Recently in the news there's been talk of a new cosmological model known as Higgsogenesis. A paper outlining this model has been recently been published Physical Review Letters. The term Higgsogenesis refers to the first appearance of Higgs particles in the early universe, just as baryogenesis refers to the appearance of baryons (protons and neutrons) in the early moments after the big bang. While baryogenesis is a fairly well understood process, Higgsogenesis is still very hypothetical. Experimentally we have observed the Higgs with a mass about 125 times that of the proton. Currently the evidence points to a single Higgs more ...

October 13, 2014

Economy

Will Narendra Modi’s Economic Diplomacy Work?

Will Narendra Modi’s Economic Diplomacy Work?

Driving around Lutyens' Delhi these past few months has been a commuters' nightmare and a Vexillologists' delight - the city has seen hundreds of flag changes to honour visits by heads of state who have trooped in and out of the city (it's protocol to display the flag of the visiting country head along-side the Indian flag on the road leading up to Rajpath, South Block, airport, and at all meeting venues). The historic city dotted with its mausoleums, architectural relics, forts has resembled a fortress on several occasions - with heightened security, traffic checkpoints and choked roads as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hud more ...

October 13, 2014

Middle East

Iran, Six Powers Head Into ‘Very Tough’ Nuclear Talks

Iran, Six Powers Head Into ‘Very Tough’ Nuclear Talks

Iran and six powers returned to the negotiating table on Friday with only two months left to overcome hurdles in the way of a deal on curbing Tehran's nuclear program. No major breakthroughs are expected at the talks, which are to continue until the end of next week, but the pressure is on both sides to find ways to narrow the gaps. EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton sat down with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at UN headquarters to kick off the talks, with negotiators from six powers of the so-called P5+1. It was the first meeting between Iran and P5+1 -- Britain, China, France, Russia, the United Stat more ...

September 20, 2014

Health

Ebola crisis: Outbreak death toll rises to 4,447 says WHO

Ebola crisis: Outbreak death toll rises to 4,447 says WHO

The death toll from the Ebola virus outbreak has risen to 4,447, with the large majority of victims in West Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. WHO assistant director-general Bruce Aylward also said there could be up to 10,000 new cases a week within two months if efforts were not stepped up, But the rate of new infections in some areas has slowed down, he added. Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea have been hardest hit by the outbreak. There have been 8,914 cases overall, including the fatal cases, and the WHO says it expects this number to top 9,000 by the end of the week. The WHO estimates its figures by takin more ...

October 15, 2014

Art & Culture

Indian MP Force-Feeds Muslim Man On Fast

Indian MP Force-Feeds Muslim Man On Fast

There has been outrage in India after television footage showed a member of parliament from hardline Hindu nationalist outfit, Shiv Sena, trying to force-feed a man fasting for Ramadan, according to reports. The incident took place last week in the capital, New Delhi, when eleven Shiv Sena parliament members confronted catering supervisor, Arshad Zubair, at the new Maharashtra Sadan, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The MPs were complaining about the quality of food offered at the guest house for officials from the state of Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena is based. The footage showed MP Rajan Baburao Vichare attemptin more ...

July 23, 2014

Copyright © 2014 The Afghanistan Express Daily - All Rights Reserved.

Scroll to top