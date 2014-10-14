Would the President’s Plans Meet Resistance?
President Ashraf Ghani has promised extensive reforms after he took over the power from former president Hamid Karzai last month. With his pledges, public expectations from the president have been high. However, there are relatively considerable levels of skepticisms over his hasty moves in issuing decrees among the people. There are stories about the president’s day-to-day activities which indicate he is taking drastic actions to bring reforms and fight corruption. Many of what are said about president Ahmadzai’s measures for overseeing low-level offices and security departments are not confirmed by the media or the offici more ...
First Lady Rula Ghani aims to elevate Afghanistan’s women
By: Ali M. Latifi As the wife of the newly elected president, Rula Ghani stands to be the first publicly visible wife of an Afghan leader in nearly a century. But unlike her most direct antecedent — Queen Soraya, who along with her husband, King Amanullah, ruled Afghanistan from 1919 to 1929 — she has no intention of drastically upending Afghan social norms. Instead, Rula Ghani, a Lebanese Maronite Christian in a predominantly Muslim nation, wants to provide support for every "woman who wants to better herself and improve her standard of living within the [societal] context she is living now." Though Afghan women have regai more ...
Suicide bomber targets Afghan forces convoy in Helmand
A suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Afghan national army (ANA) and Afghan police forces in southern Helmand province. According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Greshk district. Preliminary reports suggest at least four Afghan police forces were martyred and two others were injured following the attack, an Afghan army official said. In the meantime, provincial governor spokesman, Omar Zwak said at least two policemen were martyred following the attack. Zwak further added that the suicide bomber rammed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) into the convoy more ...
Istanbul, Kabul ink strategic cooperation pact
KABUL: Turkey and Afghanistan on Saturday signed a strategic cooperation agreement, paving the ground for more robust trade and investment links between the two countries. Presidents Dr. Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai and Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced signing the pact at a joint news conference after formal talks at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Both leaders told reporters the accord envisaged greater Turkish investment in Afghanistan’s vast mining sector. The two sides will also cooperate in areas of defence, agriculture, health, reconstruction and culture. Erdogan told a questioner that his country would focus on long-term fu more ...
Messi Deserves Real Madrid Tribute, Says Zubizarreta
Barcelona director Andoni Zubizarreta believes Lionel Messi would deserve recognition from the Real Madrid crowd if he breaks La Liga's goal record in the Clasico. Messi is just two goals short of equalling Telmo Zarra's record of 251 goals in Spain's top flight and could potentially surpass the tally should he score against Madrid on October 25. The LFP have suggested Messi could be honoured at the Santiago Bernabeu should he break the record by scoring in the Clasico at the end of the month, and Zubizarreta - who watched the Madrid fans give a standing ovation to Ronaldinho during Barcelona's 3-0 win in 2005 - feels it wo more ...
Hypothetical New Cosmological Model Known as Higgsogenesis
Recently in the news there's been talk of a new cosmological model known as Higgsogenesis. A paper outlining this model has been recently been published Physical Review Letters. The term Higgsogenesis refers to the first appearance of Higgs particles in the early universe, just as baryogenesis refers to the appearance of baryons (protons and neutrons) in the early moments after the big bang. While baryogenesis is a fairly well understood process, Higgsogenesis is still very hypothetical. Experimentally we have observed the Higgs with a mass about 125 times that of the proton. Currently the evidence points to a single Higgs more ...
Will Narendra Modi’s Economic Diplomacy Work?
Driving around Lutyens' Delhi these past few months has been a commuters' nightmare and a Vexillologists' delight - the city has seen hundreds of flag changes to honour visits by heads of state who have trooped in and out of the city (it's protocol to display the flag of the visiting country head along-side the Indian flag on the road leading up to Rajpath, South Block, airport, and at all meeting venues). The historic city dotted with its mausoleums, architectural relics, forts has resembled a fortress on several occasions - with heightened security, traffic checkpoints and choked roads as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hud more ...
Iran, Six Powers Head Into ‘Very Tough’ Nuclear Talks
Iran and six powers returned to the negotiating table on Friday with only two months left to overcome hurdles in the way of a deal on curbing Tehran's nuclear program. No major breakthroughs are expected at the talks, which are to continue until the end of next week, but the pressure is on both sides to find ways to narrow the gaps. EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton sat down with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at UN headquarters to kick off the talks, with negotiators from six powers of the so-called P5+1. It was the first meeting between Iran and P5+1 -- Britain, China, France, Russia, the United Stat more ...
Ebola crisis: Outbreak death toll rises to 4,447 says WHO
The death toll from the Ebola virus outbreak has risen to 4,447, with the large majority of victims in West Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. WHO assistant director-general Bruce Aylward also said there could be up to 10,000 new cases a week within two months if efforts were not stepped up, But the rate of new infections in some areas has slowed down, he added. Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea have been hardest hit by the outbreak. There have been 8,914 cases overall, including the fatal cases, and the WHO says it expects this number to top 9,000 by the end of the week. The WHO estimates its figures by takin more ...
Indian MP Force-Feeds Muslim Man On Fast
There has been outrage in India after television footage showed a member of parliament from hardline Hindu nationalist outfit, Shiv Sena, trying to force-feed a man fasting for Ramadan, according to reports. The incident took place last week in the capital, New Delhi, when eleven Shiv Sena parliament members confronted catering supervisor, Arshad Zubair, at the new Maharashtra Sadan, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The MPs were complaining about the quality of food offered at the guest house for officials from the state of Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena is based. The footage showed MP Rajan Baburao Vichare attemptin more ...